Bollywood’s most famous playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, has added a special achievement to her musical journey by lending her voice to India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Her new version comes ahead of the country’s 80th Independence Day celebrations in 2026. Shreya said the anthem represents a shared feeling and identity.

Shreya Ghoshal Lends Her Voice To India’s National Anthem Talking to IANS, Shreya spoke about what the opportunity means to her. She said, "What bigger privilege could there be for an artist than getting the opportunity to lend their voice to a song that binds the entire nation with a unified emotion and identity? I am thrilled that my performance is now being released for everyone."

The singer added that she hopes listeners will experience her rendition and feel a stronger emotional connection with the national anthem. Shreya Shares Special Post Releasing National Anthem Shreya also introduced the new version to her followers. Sharing the song, she wrote, “A moment of immense pride and honour for me, presenting my rendition of Jana Gana Mana. " The release comes ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: 10 Iconic Patriotic Bollywood Movies That Celebrate National Pride Shreya Ghoshal’s Career Spanning Multiple Languages Shreya is among the most celebrated playback singers. She has recorded more than 3,000 songs in over 20 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. She began her playback singing career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas in 2002. Her songs in the film, including Bairi Piya, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Dola Re Dola, More Piya, and Kahe Chhed Mohe, became hugely popular, establishing her among India’s leading voices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Cast Fees: Emraan Hashmi Charges 10 Times More Than Original Film; Check Full Cast Fees Shreya Ghoshal’s Awards And Recognition The rendition also highlights the singer’s association with music that connects deeply with audiences nationwide. Shreya has continued to deliver successful songs across languages. Her powerful vocals have earned her prestigious honours, including the National Film Award.

With her latest rendition of Jana Gana Mana, Shreya has added another meaningful milestone to her career while giving listeners a special musical moment ahead of Independence Day.