Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinema is celebrated for its grand visuals and breathtaking worlds, but its most enduring legacy lies in its powerful female characters. Fierce, fearless, and unapologetically strong, Bhansali's heroines challenge societal norms, defend their dignity, and embrace their truth through dialogues that continue to resonate across generations.

Padmaavat (2018)

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Plot: Based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film follows Queen Padmavati of Mewar, whose extraordinary beauty prompts Sultan Alauddin Khilji to lay siege to the fortress of Chittor.

Dialogue: “Rajputi kangan mein utni hi taqat hai jitni Rajputi talwar mein.”

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, and Richa Chadha.

Plot: A modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in Gujarat, detailing the intense romance between Ram and Leela, who belong to two fiercely rival Saneda and Rajadi clans.

Dialogue: “Besharam, Badtameez, Khudgarz hota hai par pyaar toh aisa hi hota hai.”

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Tanvi Azmi.

Plot: The historical romance chronicles the relationship between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, the warrior princess Mastani, amid heavy court politics and familial opposition.

Dialogue: “Aap humse hamari zindagi maang lete, hum aapko khushi khushi de dete... par aapne toh humse hamara guroor cheen liya.”

Dialogue: “Kiski talvar par sar rakhon yeh bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe.”

Where To Watch: EROS Now / EROS Now via Prime Video

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn.

Plot: Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the biographical drama follows Gangubai, who is sold into prostitution but rises to become an influential figure in Kamathipura.

Dialogue: “Arey jab shakti, sampatti aur sadbuddhi yeh teeno hi aurtein hai, toh in mardo ke kis baat ka guroor?"

Dialogue: “Konsa wala safed? Chaand wala safed, yaa badal wala safed? Kagaz wala safed ya gulab wala safed? Barf wala safed, namak wala safed, doodh wala safed ya shankh wala safed, jharne wala safed, hans wala safed?”

Where To Watch: Netflix

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Devdas (2002)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff.

Plot: Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, the film tracks the downward spiral of Devdas into alcoholism after his wealthy family prevents him from marrying his childhood sweetheart, Paro.

Dialogue: “Pyaar ka karobar toh bohot baar kiya hai... magar pyaar sirf ek baar.”

Dialogue: “Kaise karta voh guroor? Uss chaand par bhi daag jo hai.”

Dialogue: “Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye... hum toh samjhe the buddhu, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye.”

Where To Watch: EROS Now / JioCinema

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Cast: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn.

Plot: Nandini is forced to marry Vanraj after being separated from her musician lover, Sameer. Upon learning the truth, Vanraj takes Nandini to Italy to reunite her with Sameer.

Dialogue: “Usne meri aatma ko chua hai maa. Uski aankhe meri ragon mein betahasha daud rahi hain aur har waqt mujhe dekhti hain. Mujhe do hisso mein mat baanto maa.”

Where To Watch: EROS Now / JioCinema

In Bhansali's cinematic world, these heroines do not merely share the frame; their words serve as declarations of courage, vulnerability, and resilience that live on long after the credits roll.