Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy with a collab post on social media. The announcement came soon after they joked on The Great Indian Kapil Show that they would be delivering 'good news soon.' On August 25, the couple shared the news with their followers and well-wishers on Instagram. Parineeti shared a cake with two small feet and the equation 1+1=3 written on it. The soon to be parents also dropped a sweet video of them walking hand in hand, the caption read, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Netizens swamped the comment section with immense love and blessing for Parineeti and Raghav. Many dropped hearts and heart-eyes for the soon to be parents. A user wrote, "Omgggggg I have tears of happiness. Secretly we all knew something is about to come. This is unbelievable. We are so happy for you. May God bless your little family always and ever." Another user wrote, "Wowwww mam very very happy for you!!!!! Hope you will get all the happiness in this journey." A verified account user wrote - "A handsome boy or a pretty girl on its way." Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and many others congratulated the couple. During Parineeti and Raghav's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host shared a personal story about how his mother changed into 'grandkid mode' as soon as he got married, telling the newlyweds to either plan ahead or be ready for some family pressure. Joking about having a child soon, Chopra and Chadha maintained a cheerful expression until Raghav playfully prompted, "Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge."