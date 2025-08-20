Thammudu Re-release: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s cult classic Thammudu is set to return to the big screens as a special re-release ahead of his birthday. The move has been planned as a celebration of the actor’s stardom and as a treat for his huge fan following. Thammudu was initially scheduled for a re-release on the actor’s birthday, September 2, 2025. However, fans won’t have to wait that long now.

According to reports in 123 Telugu, the film will now hit cinemas on August 30, 2025, just two days earlier. The sports drama, directed by PA Arun Prasad, was originally produced by Burugupalli Sivaramakrishna and starred Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar, and Achyuth alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film has long been regarded as one of his most loved works, remembered for its youthful energy and music.

Thammudu is a 1999 Telugu sports drama film directed by P.A. Arun Prasad, starring Pawan Kalyan, Preeti Jhangiani, and Aditi Govitrikar in lead roles. The movie became a massive success and played a pivotal role in Pawan Kalyan's rise to stardom. pic.twitter.com/okj5CZMQkt — Trends Unseen (@TrendsUnseen) March 25, 2025 Legal Trouble For Pawan Kalyan While fans are celebrating the re-release, Pawan Kalyan is also facing fresh controversy in his political role. A petition has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court accusing him of misusing government funds and machinery to promote his latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The complaint was lodged by Vijay Kumar, a former IAS officer and founder of the Liberation Congress Party. He has asked for a CBI investigation, alleging that the Deputy Chief Minister used his official position for personal and commercial gain. The case was brought before Justice Venkata Jyothirmai on Monday. The court instructed the registry to add the names of the lawyers representing the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the case list. However, the judge did not issue notices to the respondents at this stage, stating that such steps would be considered later, depending on developments. The matter has now been adjourned for a week.