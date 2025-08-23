- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Renowned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of The Bengal Files, which is slated to hit the screens on September 5. The film has been making a lot of speculations for various reasons and now the filmmaker has reacted to it. He revealed that the film was initially named The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which later changed to The Bengal Files. The filmmaker shared that when he announced the film, people assumed that it has been made on the Sikh genocide. So, he took an audience poll, where people suggested keeping the name as The Bengal Files.
In an interview with NDTV, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Earlier, the film’s name was The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter because initially we were making it in two parts, and I had even shot a significant portion of the second part. But when I started marketing and promoting the film in March and April this year, people began assuming that The Delhi Files was about the 1984 Sikh genocide or the 2020 Delhi riots, which was not the case.”
“So I released a video and asked my audience what the name should be, given that the theme was Bengal. I received lakhs of responses, and 99.9% of people wrote The Bengal Files. So we sat, thought about it, and announced the new name. Since then, people have not asked what the film is about,” he added.
The Bengal Files Controversy
When the teaser of The Bengal Files was released, it showed a glimpse of the socio-political scenario of Bengal in 1946. It included Great Calcutta Killings, Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali riots. An FIR was filed in Murshidabad district, followed by another at Lake Town Police Station in Kolkata, alleging that the film could create disturb communal harmony. Later, Justice Jay Sengupta of the Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on both FIRs after the Agnhotri and wife Pallavi Joshi, approached the court for dismissing the cases.
Also read: 'Woh Kar Sakte Hain, Main Toh Bohot Chota Hoon': Vivek Agnihotri Hails Aamir Khan's YouTube Pay Per View Decision, Says OTT Exploits | Exclusive
The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saurav Das and Palomi Ghosh in key roles. It has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Archana Agarwal.