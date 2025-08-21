- By Tanya Garg
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vivek Agnihotri is not a filmmaker who holds back; whether it is calling out someone, taking sides, or appreciating his contemporaries, he speaks his mind without fear. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files, the director praised Aamir Khan for his bold move of releasing his latest film directly on YouTube instead of an OTT platform. Vivek Agnihotri admitted that while such a step is commendable, he cannot attempt it as he makes his films under tight budgets.
For context, Aamir Khan recently chose to release his film Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, charging Rs 100 per view, instead of taking the conventional OTT route. By bypassing streaming platforms, the actor aimed to reach a larger audience while also encouraging people to watch the film in theatres, a decision Vivek Agnihotri described as brave and something only industry stalwarts like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Films, or Dharma Productions can afford to take.
When asked, Vivek Agnihotri, if he would be willing to approach a similar strategy for his upcoming movie, The Bengal Files, he said -
Dekhiye Aamir Khan sahab bohot bade producer-director hai, woh kar sakte hai. Mein toh bohot chota hoon, hum logo ne kese gareebi mein film banate hai, yeh mein hi jaanta hoon.
Vivek Agnihotri
While applauding Aamir Khan's decision to distribute the film on YouTube, Vivek Agnihotri also drew attention to the way OTT platforms take advantage of the makers.
Unhonhe jo kiya woh idea bohot acha hai. Abhi jitne bhi OTT channels hai woh saare exploit karte hai logo ko, galat baat hai, aisa duniya mein kahin nahi hota hai.
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri acknowledged that producers and directors like himself give in to OTT platforms' demands because they have no choice.
Iske liye zimmedar producers aur directors hai jo unke saamne ghutne tek dete hai, including me, kyuki koi option nahi hai. Lekin humara ghutna tekna theek hai, lekin Aamir Khan saab hogye, Shah Rukh Khan saab hogye, Yash Raj Film hogye, Dharma hogya, yeh jo bade top log hai jo dictate karte hai apne terms, inn sab logo ko , agar yeh mana karde ki 'nahi saab hum nahi maante aapke sharte, aisa nahi karenge'.
Vivek Agnihotri
The Bengal Files director continued that multinational companies like Viacom, Ambani's Jio, can take a stand and refuse to be exploited by OTT giants.
ALSO READ - Vivek Agnihotri Breaks Silence On Using Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur’s Name In Trailer Of The Bengal Files
Hum 8 hafte mein film release nahi karenge, film hum 6 mahine baadh release karenge. Aur dusra film bohot saste daamo par bhechte hai India wale. Toh agar yeh log jab kahenge toh apne aap problem solve hojayegi. Lekin yehi log nahi karte hai toh fir koi hum jese log kese kar sakte hai.
Vivek Agnihotri
ALSO READ - Vivek Agnihotri Criticises Indian Film Industry's Obsession With Star Kids: 'If Shah Rukh Khan Comes Today...'
The filmmaker also spoke about being disturbed psychologically because of the stories of grief and pain he hears. He said he is a very spiritual person who finds solace in spirituality. Vivek Agnihotri emphasised enough on the importance of family and that they are your medicine and doctor.
As The Bengal Files gears up for release, Vivek Agnihotri leaves us wondering - will more filmmakers dare to follow Aamir Khan’s lead, or will such bold moves remain the privilege of industry giants?