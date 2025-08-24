Filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for delivering iconic Bollywood comedies, is all set to bring up the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 in collaboration with Akshay Kumar. He is currently busy with Haiwaan, starring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan. The upcoming film is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam and shooting has already kicked off in Kochi. Joining the lead cast, superstar Mohanlal will add his own twist to the Priyadarshan directorial. The director also opened up about his retirement plans and revealed the reason behind his frequent collaborations with Akshay.

Akshay Kumar Is Bollywood’s Mohanlal: Priyadarshan Speaking to OnManorama from the film’s Kochi set, Priyadarshan praised Akshay Kumar, calling their long-standing rapport with the actor 'comfort'. He said, "It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.” Talking about his views on working on sequels, the filmmaker stated, “I don’t usually revisit my original films with sequels, it’s not my preferred style of working. But I will definitely make Hera Pheri 3, as the producers have been requesting it for a long time.”

Priyadarshan also spoke candidly about his retirement plans. He shared, “Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I’m getting tired.” Mohanlal To Join Akshay's Haiwaan Priyadarshan confirmed that Mohanlal, who starred in the original Malayalam movie, will be part of the Hindi version as well. Teasing with his character details, the director added, “His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience."