Atlee’s highly anticipated sci-fi action film Raaka is reportedly building a large and detailed world with strong roles for its female cast. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the film is said to feature Deepika Padukone as a pregnant woman fighting to survive and Janhvi Kapoor as a fierce tribal queen. Sources close to the project claim their characters will have separate storylines that eventually become important to the larger narrative.

Deepika Padukone’s Reported Role In Raaka According to India Today exclusive reports, Deepika will be seen as a pregnant woman who fights for her life in the movie. Her parts are said to take place during the Puranic Vedic era timeline in the movie.

Interestingly, her real-life pregnancy has reportedly helped the production. Since the actor is expecting her second child, her current appearance naturally fits the character she is portraying. She is expected to complete her portions this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone) Janhvi Kapoor To Star As Tribal Queen In Raaka Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly playing a very different part. She will portray a tribal queen who is known for being a fierce and powerful leader. Sources indicate that she will be one of the main characters in the movie, despite the fact that the makers have not disclosed anything about her character. The universe that Atlee has constructed is anticipated to be significantly impacted by her role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Trailer: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit Are Back With More Bhaukaal Rashmika’s Role In Raaka In addition, Rashmika Mandanna is also playing a key role linked with Deepika’s role. It has been confirmed that she is playing the role of a guide and protector who assists the Deepika character to survive in the dangerous world around her. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will play a role in the modern-day part along with Allu Arjun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) ALSO READ: Oscars 2027: How Will India Choose Its Official Entry? FFI President Abhay Singh Explains Deadline And Full Process Female Characters Have Major Roles Raaka is said to unite their unique paths, in contrast to many commercial films where female characters primarily assist the hero. Every woman is supposed to have a distinct role in the story and add to the overall narrative.

Allu Arjun and Atlee collaborated for the first time on Raaka. The big project is being kept under wraps as the creators have not yet formally confirmed these character characteristics.