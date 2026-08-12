Actor and reality TV personality Karan Kundrra is reportedly in talks with the makers of MTV Roadies to return as a Gang Leader for Season 21. According to reports, the actor may step into the shoes of long-time Gang Leader Prince Narula. While neither MTV nor Karan Kundrra has officially confirmed the news, discussions are ongoing regarding his potential comeback to the hit reality show.

Reports regarding Karan Kundrra's potential return have drawn mixed reactions from fans online. While some viewers expressed enthusiasm about seeing Kundrra back on the panel, others pointed out that Prince Narula has become central to the identity of the show.

It remains unclear whether Prince Narula will be stepping down permanently or temporarily taking a break due to prior work commitments. In addition to Kundrra, speculation continues to circulate online about potential Gang Leaders for Season 21, with names such as Baseer Ali, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav, and Rajat Dalal being mentioned among fans.

Karan Kundrra previously associated with MTV Roadies as a Gang Leader during Roadies X2 and Roadies X4. He returned for Roadies Rising in 2017 but left the show during the audition stage.

His departure followed a viral controversy where Kundrra lost his cool with a contestant during auditions. When the applicant admitted to slapping his sister for wanting to marry a friend against his wishes, an enraged Kundrra confronted and slapped the contestant on camera. Kundrra eventually exited the season, stating he was leaving for a film project in London, and was replaced by DJ Nikhil Chinapa.