Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 39: Saiyaara introduced the audience to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, two members of the new generation of Bollywood stars. The film, which was directed by Mohit Suri, has become the newest Gen Z obsession because to its captivating soundtrack and gripping plot. Record after record has been broken at the box office by Saiyaara. The love drama, which brought in Rs 172 crore within its first week, is coming to an end.

Saiyaara debuted in theaters around the world on July 18, 2025. Despite being in theaters for more than a month, the crowd is still expressing their appreciation for it. The film's fifth week earnings dropped to as low as Rs 70 lakh after earning in the double digits.

Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, and Coolie (Hindi) were fierce rivals of Saiyaara. Additionally, the romance film has drawn more viewers than anticipated in its first month of release. On Monday, August 25, 2025, the Hindi occupancy rate for the film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda was 9.71%.

Saiyaara Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) WEEK 1 - Rs 172.75 crore WEEK 2 - Rs 107.75 crore WEEK 3 - Rs 28.25 crore WEEK 4 - Rs 14.1 crore WEEK 5 - Rs 2.95 crore Day 36 - Rs 0.35 crore Day 37 - Rs 0.7 crore Day 38 - Rs 0.8 crore Day 39 - Rs 0.25 crore TOTAL - Rs 327.90 crore Saiyaara Movie Budget Saiyaara, which was produced on a 45 crore budget has made a profit of Rs 282.9 crores over the course of 39 days. This YRF backed proect is the second-most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 only behind Mahavatar Narsimha.

Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama has been surpassing blockbusters starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor and turning out to be among the highest grossing Bollywood films ever. Saiyaara may come to an end as a theatrical production with the arrival of Param Sundari, another competition in the romantic genre. Although the box office performance has been fantastic, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have had a dream debut.