September 2026 brings a slew of fresh releases in theatres. Some of the most-anticipated movies, releasing in September, include Mirzapur The Movie, Daayra, Haiwaan, Immortal, among others. Here is a complete list: September 2026 Theatrical Releases Movie Release Date I'm Game Sept 3 Mirzapur The Movie Sept 4 Jeevan Bheema Yojana Sept 4 Immortal Sept 4 Sardar 2 Sept 10 Demonte Colony 3 Sept 10 Haiwaan Sept 11 Daayra Sept 18 Vibe Sept 18 The Paradise Sept 23 The Vvaan: Force of the Forest Sept 25 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing In September 2026 Mirzapur The Movie Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.

ALSO READ: Theatrical Releases This Week (Aug 30- Sep 5): Jeevan Ya Bheema Con, Mahaprabhu Jagannath And More Movies To Watch The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, among others in pivotal roles. Sardar 2 The upcoming Tamil movie Sardar 2 is directed by P. S. Mithran. It is a sequel to Sardar (2022). The film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast.

ALSO READ: September 4 Theatrical Lineup: Mirzapur The Movie, Onslaught, Immortal To Release In Theatres Daayra Starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, Daayra is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was reported to be based on 2019 Hyderabad case. But Meghna Gulzar said that the "film does not draw its perspective from just one incident, instead the team looked at several cases while developing the story."

Haiwaan Starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. It also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. Haiwaan marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in October 2025.

Immortal Immortal is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language fantasy-horror thriller movie starring G.V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, scheduled to release in theaters on September 4, 2026. So, grab your popcorn and enjoy watching aforementioned movies in nearby theatres!