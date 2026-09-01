September brings a fresh list of movies that are all set to hit the theatres. From the much-anticipated crime thriller Mirzapur The Movie to English action-horror thriller film Onslaught, among others, there is something for everyone to watch online.

September 4 Theatrical Lineup

Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues. The lead actors include Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma.

ALSO READ: CBFC Cuts 35 Seconds Of Intimate Scenes in Mirzapur The Movie Before Clearing It

Onslaught

Onslaught follows an Army sniper living in a trailer park struggles to protect her family from a trio of super soldiers who have escaped from a secret military facility and are killing everyone in their path.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking Opens Ahead Of Release; Premium Tickets Priced Up To ₹2,000

Jeevan Bheema Yojana

Jeevan Bheema Yojana follows debt-ridden couple Jeevan and Yojana who devise an insurance scheme after meeting Bheema, a stranger who resembles Jeevan, but their plan unravels when he's linked to diamond-smuggling.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath

According to the synopsis of Mahaprabhu Jagannat, in Kaliyug, the evil asur Aham traps devotees in a mercury-made world, but their faith in Jagannath never breaks. Guided by young Balram's devotion, Mahaprabhu Jagannath defeats Aham through divine wisdom and frees all, proving that true bhakti always triumphs over ego.