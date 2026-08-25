Shatrughan Sinha shocked everyone when he married Poonam Sinha in 1980 because he was once deeply in love with actress Reena Roy. However, he was unable to end his relationship with Reena even after the marriage, as she continued to hope that he would marry her one day.

Shatrughan Sinha recalled the time when he was married to Poonam but hadn't ended his relationship with Reena Roy in his biography, Anything But Khamosh. Shatrughan Sinha's Elder Brother Asked Him To Marry Reena Roy Shatrughan Sinha revealed that he was 'flabbergasted' when his elder brother Ram forced him to marry Reena Roy while his wife, Poonam, was eight months pregnant with twins. Shatrughan Sinha claimed that his elder brother called him to Reena Roy's home and challenged him right away. In the memoir, the actor described the incident in great detail, saying that Ram 'asked me point-blank to marry her, right there, right then.'

(Image: X/@BombayBasanti) Shatrughan Sinha was taken aback when he heard his brother say these things. Poonam Sinha was expecting twins - Luv and Kush at the time. So why did Ram force his younger brother to marry his then girlfriend? Ram was impacted by what he saw happening around the film industry. At the time, Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Ram's viewpoint on the issue was obviously influenced by that marriage, which had been at the centre of countless headlines.

ALSO READ - Shatrughan Sinha’s Birthday Post For Reena Roy Sparks Nostalgia Over Their Past Rumoured Affair Shatrughan Sinha's Brother Threatened Him Shatrughan Sinha's brother threatened to make their romance public if the actor refused to agree to the marriage. In order to achieve this, Ram wrote a letter outlining his relationship with Reena to each member of the Sinha family as well as his close friends.

The letter concluded: "...Therefore, he should marry Reena..'" Shatrughan Sinha's secretary Pawan Kumar acted right away after receiving this letter. ALSO READ - 'Marry Reena Roy Right Now...': When Shatrughan Sinha's Brother Issued Ultimatum At the time, the actor was filming outside of Mumbai. Pawan Kumar called him right away and told him everything. According to the biography, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha's marriage was saved by his secretary's timely knowledge. Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha, daugther Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv & Kush @LuvSinha pic.twitter.com/33dB7qJqcF — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) August 22, 2017 Reena Roy married Pakistani cricket player Mohsin Khan in 1983, the same year Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam welcomed their twins. Nevertheless, Reena Roy parted ways with her husband.

FAQ 1. Who is Shatrughan Sinha's wife? Shatrughan Sinha is married to former actress and Miss Young India Poonam Sinha. They first met in a train compartment while travelling. 2. Did Shatrughan Sinha marry Reena Roy? Shatrughan Sinha had a highly publicized romance and extra-marital relationship with co-star Reena Roy in the 1970s and 1980s. 3. How many kids does Shatrughan Sinha have? Shatrughan Sinha has three children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi Sinha.