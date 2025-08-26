Bigg Boss 19 Update: Bigg Boss 19 has only just started, but the drama inside the house is already grabbing attention. The reality show premiered on August 24, and within two days, arguments and clashes have started surfacing among the contestants. Roadies and Splitsvilla star Baseer Ali seems to have already created a stir, with many viewers claiming that he is going overboard with his behaviour. Now, Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of Shehnaaz Gill, has also criticised him for shouting without reason.

Meanwhile, the issue started when Baseer asked fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama, “If I need an omelette, who should I tell?" Before Nehal could respond, actress Kunickaa Sadanand jumped in and said, “You can make it yourself," which Baseer found rude. This small remark led to a heated argument later that night. Clips of the fight have been widely shared online, and they show Baseer losing his cool. Many viewers felt that he was overreacting, and Shehbaz Badesha was quick to call him out.

Bigg Boss 19 Drama Alert!



The first big kitchen war is here, Baseer Ali vs Kunickaa Sadanand over ANDE KA FUNDA! 🥚



Words flew, tempers rose, and the omelet officially became the season’s first battlefield! “Egg Fight of BB19”



Who do you think was right Baseer with his alpha… pic.twitter.com/UBuUtSPjuz — Aim Shrim (@aimshrim) August 25, 2025 Shehbaz Reacts To Baseer’s Behaviour On Monday night, Shehbaz posted his opinion on Instagram stories, slamming Baseer for his unnecessary shouting. He wrote, “Lekin yeh Baseer Ali, mujhe samajh nai aata iska problem kya hai. Sirf zor se chillana aata hai toh kya har baat pe chillayega? Kunickaa ji par zorse chillana, aur sabke saamne oversmart banne ki koshish karna… yeh sab uska level dikhata hai, bilkul sahi nahi laga. Shehbaz also made it clear that Mridul Tiwari was never his competition inside the house and he did not see him that way.

Shehbaz Badesha's Instagram Story ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal And Five Other Contestants In Danger Of Eviction? Shehbaz, who is also a musician and actor, entered Bigg Boss 19 as one of the contestants. However, he lost out to Mridul during the elimination task. Reports suggested that he might still enter the secret room, but there has been no official confirmation yet. Despite his short run so far, Shehbaz expressed gratitude to his fans. Sharing a video, he captioned it, “Thank you so much guys for all the love and support. Aaj yahan tak bhi sirf aapke pyaar aur support ki wajah se aaya hoon. Ab aap batao kya aapne dekha Bigg Boss Season 19 ka Grand Premiere."