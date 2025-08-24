Shraddha Kapoor, who has successfully balanced her career as both an actress and an entrepreneur, recently took to social media to share her disappointment after facing an unusual issue with her LinkedIn account. Despite creating a premium and verified profile, the platform mistakenly flagged her account as fake, leaving her unable to use it. The stree actress shared her frustration on Instagram Stories, tagging the professional networking site directly.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Dear LinkedIn, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made and ready and premium and verified but no one can see it.” Shraddha, who has expressed interest in documenting her entrepreneurial journey online, also added a touch of humour to the situation. Referring to the experience, she quipped that “getting an account going has itself become a journey.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Shraddha in the blockbuster Aashiqui 2, praised her popularity during a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. Responding to comparisons between Aashiqui 2 and Brahmastra, he said, "I think Shraddha has seen some level of stardom. I don't know what does that mean but Shraddha's stardom is insane. Even till today if she goes somewhere, people start shouting Aarohi and it doesn't matter how many films she does." He further added, "I don't pretend to say that I know what it takes to become a star but I know what is right for my film and I do that."