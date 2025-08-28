Singer and former radio jockey Suchitra has levelled serious allegations against her fiance, Chennai-based High Court lawyer Shunmugaraj. In a recent Instagram video, she accused him of domestic violence, emotional abuse, and financial fraud. She also claimed that he took over her Chennai home, leaving her financially drained and emotionally broken. Known widely in the South Indian music industry and previously in the headlines for the infamous Suchi Leaks controversy, Suchitra said she had been in a relationship with Shunmugaraj for several years and was “almost engaged” to him, but now plans to take legal action against him.

Opening up about her ordeal, Suchitra said, “He walked into my life like a saviour,” alleging that he manipulated her emotionally during a vulnerable phase, cut her off from her friends, and took advantage of her personal struggles. She revealed that she was eventually forced out of her own home and had to move to Mumbai, where she recently began working again. In her video, she alleged, “I was beaten several times. He kicked me with his boots like a WWF wrestler. I used to sit in a corner and cry, asking him to stop.” According to Suchitra, the abuse was not just physical but also financial. “He took away all my money. I sound so stupid saying this, but it’s true. He used my house, my resources, and left me with nothing,” she said. She added, “Everyone said he was damaged because of his first wife. But I later found out he was never divorced. His first wife even came to me, begging to take him back.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on her past, Suchitra said, "After the Suchi Leaks episode, I thought nothing worse could happen. But it did I fell in love." The Suchi Leaks controversy, which broke out in 2016, saw explicit content leaked from her social media account, affecting several Tamil celebrities. While her then-husband, comedian-actor Karthik Kumar, maintained her account was hacked, Suchitra later accused Kumar and actor Dhanush of being behind it.