Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered late actress Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary with a throwback picture from their first collaboration, the iconic 1987 film Mr India.

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 at 54, began her career as a child actor and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.

Shekhar Kapur took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’ and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend."