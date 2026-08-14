Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered late actress Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary with a throwback picture from their first collaboration, the iconic 1987 film Mr India.
Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 at 54, began her career as a child actor and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.
Shekhar Kapur took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’ and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend."
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"Mr India would not have been possible without the amazing collaboration between Sridevi and myself. I still remember my excitement and urge to get to the set when Sri Devi and I were doing Mr India ..because you never knew how Sri Devi would surprise you that day and she never failed to do so," he further added.
Shekhar further recalled, “When the camera was not in her .. she would be quietly sitting in her chair .. almost in denial of her stardom (unlike actors today she would not disappear into her trailer)."
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"When in front of the Camera it was as if magic happened .. it was a different Sridevi.. her energy not only radiated out of her for the camera .. everyone on the set felt it .. it was electric. So much that at times ( especially in a dance sequence) we would forget to switch off the camera," he said.
He continued, "For I would forget to say ‘Cut’ .. I doubt there’ll be another Sri Devi .. she was a gift to us ..So wherever you are Sri .. Happy Birthday."