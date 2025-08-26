Actor Suniel Shetty has once again become the centre of attention on social media, but this time not for his films. A video has gone viral showing him losing his temper at an event after a mimicry artist attempted to imitate him on stage. The clip, which has been widely shared on platforms including Reddit, reportedly comes from an event in Bhopal, although the exact date remains unclear. In the video, Suniel can be seen visibly angry as he calls out the artist for what he felt was a poor impression.

In the clip, Suniel is heard saying, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye.” Shocked by his reaction, the mimicry artist quickly apologised and said, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha.” However, Suniel continued, warning the artist not to try again. He added, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne.” Suniel eventually turned to the audience, thanking them for attending the event, but the moment had already left its mark online.