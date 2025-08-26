- By Sidhi Agarwall
Actor Suniel Shetty has once again become the centre of attention on social media, but this time not for his films. A video has gone viral showing him losing his temper at an event after a mimicry artist attempted to imitate him on stage. The clip, which has been widely shared on platforms including Reddit, reportedly comes from an event in Bhopal, although the exact date remains unclear. In the video, Suniel can be seen visibly angry as he calls out the artist for what he felt was a poor impression.
In the clip, Suniel is heard saying, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye.” Shocked by his reaction, the mimicry artist quickly apologised and said, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha.” However, Suniel continued, warning the artist not to try again. He added, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne.” Suniel eventually turned to the audience, thanking them for attending the event, but the moment had already left its mark online.
Meanwhile, the video has divided social media users. Some criticised the actor’s reaction, calling it rude and unnecessary. One comment read, “That was so rude. It takes years to get a good reputation but only a few seconds for it to go away. Damn Suniel I thought you were humble but bitch sit down.” Another user shared, “Why this dude always in this behaviour like ik every video he show such shit attitude.” A third user said, “This shows how insecure Sunil Shetty is. He should be embarrassed.”
Suniel Shetty’s Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Suniel Shetty was most recently seen in Hunter Season 2, where he shared screen space with Jackie Shroff. He is next set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle, a comedy-drama directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani and Raveena Tandon. It is scheduled for release later this year. Suniel will also reunite with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, which is being helmed by Priyadarshan.