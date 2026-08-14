"Aur standard toh hona chaiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Humlog ko dekho kya style me chalte hai. Very bad, he’s lost his mind," she further added.

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The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some users calling it staged, while others praised Sunita and criticised the public drama.

Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, Govinda also addressed Sunita's claims about his alleged affairs. He said, "She abuses me with so much love and I just accept them with love."

"I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn’t have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn’t be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," he added.