Sunita Ahuja, who recently participated in Lock Upp Season 2, as been dominating headlines for constantly targetting her husband and actor, Govinda. Ahuja has now called Govinda a 'sugar daddy' and blasted him for freely making public appearances with a girl who is just her daughter's age.
Sunita Ahuja was spotted in the city, where paparazzi asked her about Govinda promoting his upcoming film Roopa alongside Rani. To this, he said, "Picture banna bhi toh chaiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Kya bolneka…Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chaiye thodha isko."
"Aur standard toh hona chaiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Humlog ko dekho kya style me chalte hai. Very bad, he’s lost his mind," she further added.
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The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some users calling it staged, while others praised Sunita and criticised the public drama.
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Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, Govinda also addressed Sunita's claims about his alleged affairs. He said, "She abuses me with so much love and I just accept them with love."
"I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn’t have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn’t be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," he added.