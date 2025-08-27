Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have once again been caught in the middle of divorce speculation. The long-married couple, however, silenced much of the gossip when they came together on Thursday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their family. Their united appearance reassured fans that their bond remains strong despite the whispers. Videos and pictures from the festive evening quickly surfaced on social media, showing the couple warmly welcoming Lord Ganesha into their home. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, also joined in, actively taking part in the traditional rituals. The presence of the family together created an atmosphere of warmth and closeness, directly countering the recent rumours.

When questioned about the ongoing divorce rumours, Sunita was quick to respond with her trademark wit. She snapped back, “Controversy sun ne aaye ho ya Ganapati darshan karne.” She then firmly stated, “Koi controversy nahi hai.” Dismissing the speculation entirely, she went on to say, “If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this...”

#WATCH | Mumbai | Denying rumours of filing for divorce from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja says, "If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My… pic.twitter.com/Aj5NmlbGNV — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025 Meanwhile, speculation about problems in their marriage first began circulating earlier in February. Reports at the time suggested that Sunita had even issued a separation notice a few months ago, though nothing concrete ever followed. Earlier, in a lighter moment during an earlier interview, Sunita had reportedly said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."