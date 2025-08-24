- By Sidhi Agarwall
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Director Shashank Khaitan has given fans a delightful surprise by sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the sets of his upcoming romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, the film has been creating buzz since its announcement, and these candid glimpses have only added to the excitement. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the rom-com is set to release on 2nd October 2025. The team strategically chose Gandhi Jayanti, which coincides with Dussehra this year, to take advantage of the festive season.
Taking to Instagram, Shashank shared a heartfelt post about the film’s journey. In his note, he revealed the tough challenges he faced while shooting, including being diagnosed with Chikungunya last year. He wrote, “21st August 2025 – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Film Wrap… 21 August 2024 – Exactly one year back, already suffering from crumbling Sciatica pain, I got detected with ‘Chikunguniya’. The body so badly inflamed, I broke into rashes, turning my face and body black. I was in pain, which I cannot describe or put into words. And on 28th August 2024, I had to leave for Udaipur for shoot. Doctors clearly told me, I needed three months of bedrest. Had I cancelled shoot, we would not get the location for at least another nine months and possibly this film would never happen.” Despite his health struggles, Shashank continued with the shoot, ensuring the project stayed on track.
Meanwhile, the film officially wrapped shooting on 21st August 2025. To celebrate, the cast and crew posed together in wrap-up photos wearing special Ghibli T-shirts, designed to reflect their characters in the film. Varun Dhawan also shared BTS photos featuring Janhvi Kapoor and producer Karan Johar. He captioned his post, “SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Main phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ke direction mein Oct 2 @dharmamovies.” Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement, eagerly looking forward to the film’s release.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Clash
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun Dhawan’s third collaboration with Shashank Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Alongside Varun and Janhvi, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. However, the release won’t be without competition. The film is set to clash at the box office with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.