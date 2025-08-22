- By Vridhi Soodhan
Swara Bhasker has gained a reputation for being vocal and speaking her mind every now and then. The actress has often sparked heated debates with her controversial remarks related to social and political issues. Once again, the Raanjhanaa actress has made headlines for the same reason. Swara Bhasker recently made a bold statement and called all humans fundamentally bisexual, which stirred a storm on the internet as many netizens questioned her point of view. She also called politician Dimple Yadav her crush, which started an online chatter surrounding the same.
Swara Bhasker’s New X Bio:
Swara Bhasker’s candid revelation and bold comment left her with heavy backlash. But the actress is not someone who would let the trolls affect her. On Friday, Swara hit back at her trolls for questioning her remark and in response, changed her X (Twitter) bio to “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine." The addition of “Girl crush advocate” generated a lot of buzz among social media users.
Thought it’s time to change the bio 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025
The talented actress also uploaded a screenshot of the definition of ‘girl crush’ in Hindi and wrote, “Honestly… what is the big deal?" taking an indirect jibe at people who called her out for having a crush on politician Dimple Yadav. Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav is from the Samajwadi Party and is married to Akhilesh Yadav, the President of the same party.
Honestly… what is the big deal??! 🙄😍 pic.twitter.com/Grz7RI2oGt— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 21, 2025
What Did Swara Bhasker Say?
For the unversed, during a recent interview with SCREEN, Swara Bhasker emphasised that in reality, heterosexuality was imposed on us. She said, "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put in us culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm."
During the same interview, Swara was asked who she had a crush on, to which she mentioned Dimple Yadav’s name. She also stated that she had met her recently. Swara’s openness and bold revelations sparked a wave of mixed reactions.
In the professional zone, Swara Bhasker is ruling the television screens with her candid behaviour and cool personality in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with her husband and politician, Fahad Ahmad. The couple has been entertaining the audience with their strong understanding and fun banter during the show. Before this, the actress last appeared in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar, released in 2022.