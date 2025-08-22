What Did Swara Bhasker Say?

For the unversed, during a recent interview with SCREEN, Swara Bhasker emphasised that in reality, heterosexuality was imposed on us. She said, "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put in us culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm."

During the same interview, Swara was asked who she had a crush on, to which she mentioned Dimple Yadav’s name. She also stated that she had met her recently. Swara’s openness and bold revelations sparked a wave of mixed reactions.