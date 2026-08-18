The first look and character details of the upcoming period action series The Revolutionaries have finally been unveiled today, Tuesday. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Advani, the historical drama revisits the intense era of India's freedom movement, tracing back to the roots of the 1857 revolt. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, 2026, the series features an ensemble cast, including Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, and Rohit Saraf, portraying iconic national heroes.

Bhuvan Bam To Play Freedom Fighter Rash Behari Bose The well-known YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam plays the lead protagonist role of the freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in history. With the release of the character teaser, the makers have emphasised his qualities of leadership, planning, and unflinching faith in the freedom of the country.

In the promo video, the makers have set up an intense tone with chants of ‘Aazadi’ by the bold revolutionaries who boldly confronted the British colonial rule. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Pratibha Ranta Steps Into Role Of Pratibha Lahiri Actress Pratibha Ranta, who has earned recognition through her role in Laapataa Ladies, is playing the character of Pratibha Lahiri, an unsung revolutionary from Bengal. In the poster of her character, she is shown as an audacious female revolutionary holding a gun in order to defy the British rule of oppression in India. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi Fame TV Actress Maera Mishra Annouces First Pregnancy, Shares Adorable Baby Bump Video

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada And Rohit Saraf Complete Core Team Actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada takes on the powerful role of Jatindranath Mukherjee, who was fondly known as ‘Bagha Jatin’ by his associates. He is seen with a torch in hand, which is the symbol of revolt.

The Revolutionaries Is Based On This Book The Revolutionaries is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book, ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.' The series tells the story of the brave young Indian revolutionaries who believed that an armed struggle was essential to end British rule. 'The Revolutionaries' portrays their lives, sacrifices, and dedication to the country.