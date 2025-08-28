The Twilight Saga Re-Release: Twilight fans are about to experience a wave of nostalgia, as Lionsgate has officially announced that The Twilight Saga will be returning to cinemas this October. The studio took to social media on Wednesday, August 27, to tease the news, sending long-time fans into a frenzy of excitement. The Twilight Saga, based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, includes Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner, the films became a cultural phenomenon, cementing themselves as one of the most iconic teen fantasy-romance franchises of the 21st century.

Sharing a post with the words “Forever Begins Again”, Lionsgate revealed that all five films in the saga will once again hit selected U.S. theatres. While exact dates have not been disclosed yet, the studio promised that further details would be revealed soon, hinting with the word “Tomorrow” in the caption. The announcement sparked immediate excitement on social media. One fan commented, “I’ve been seated 100 years, and I’ll be seated a million more…for yoouuu.” Another wrote, “OMG. I’m already crying. I want to know what it is. AHHHHH.” Someone else added, “The only thing I can watch over and over again,” while another pleaded, “Please don’t play with me right now,” accompanied by a crying emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) Meanwhile, when the first film debuted in 2008, it was made on a modest budget but went on to gross over USD 408 million worldwide. Collectively, the five movies brought in an astonishing USD 3.3 billion at the global box office. Director Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first instalment, previously reflected on the franchise's lasting appeal. In 2023, she said, "Everybody wants to have that first love. That's just undeniable. That's just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that's like a drug….And that's what I was really trying to create in the movie."