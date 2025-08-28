Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi avatar has always left audiences amazed with his fierce intensity and high-octane action. Now, with Baaghi 4 gearing up for its grand release, the excitement is at an all-time high. Ever since the makers revealed the first look poster, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. The wait just got more thrilling as the trailer finally has a release date and it’s going to be unveiled in a unique way. Unlike usual trailer launches, this one is reportedly set to make television history. The film also features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in important roles, alongside Tiger, who reprises his iconic character, Ronnie. With larger-than-life stunts, heart-pounding sequences, and an edgier tone, Baaghi 4 is being touted as the boldest and most daring film in the franchise yet.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Baaghi 4 trailer will make its premiere inside the Bigg Boss house, in the presence of Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The shoot for this special event will take place on 29th August, where the trailer will be exclusively previewed live on stage. Following that, it will be released digitally on 31st August, a day after its big reveal on television, allowing fans across the country to finally catch a glimpse. This will be the first time ever that a film’s trailer will be launched inside the Bigg Boss house, giving it an unconventional and exciting edge. “The temperatures in the Bigg Boss house are surely going to rise after the contestants watch the trailer," the source revealed, hinting at the thrill that awaits both the housemates and the audience.

On the other hand, there's more to the surprise. Insiders suggest that the Baaghi 4 trailer will centre on a high-stakes face-off between Tiger Shroff and veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Unlike the earlier Baaghi films, which leaned towards mass action with family-friendly appeal, this fourth instalment is said to take a darker turn. Reports suggest that director K Harsha is aiming for an A-rated cut, crafting a raw and gritty action drama that takes inspiration from Hollywood's boldest and most uncompromising spectacles.