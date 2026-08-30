Yash-starrer gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has received mixed reviews since its August 26 release, but Rishab Shetty has come out in favour of the movie. The Kantara actor called the movie a 'daring experiment' and hailed Yash's performance.

Rishab Shetty Praises Yash For Toxic Rishab Shetty praised the effort behind Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying he was amazed by the sincerity with which Yash's character had been brought to life.

Rishab Shetty also hailed Yash's efforts to bring Kannada cinema to a larger audience. Additionally, he praised him for devoting himself entirely to a character that demanded a larger-than-life performance. Rishab Shetty wrote, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."

The actor-director added, "Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous."

Rishab Shetty stated that he supports Yash and called the movie a 'daring experiment'. As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed.



Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on… — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) August 29, 2026 Rishab Shetty's comments were made in the light of ongoing backlash for Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. It opened in theatres on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash's Movie Eyes ₹200 Crore Mark Despite Saturday Drop About Toxic Movie Toxic failed to significantly impact box office receipts, even on its opening Saturday. In India, it only made ₹24 crore, bringing its total domestic box office receipts to ₹190 crore. Day four saw KGF 2 earn ₹135 crore and surpass ₹380 crore in total revenue.

ALSO READ - Is Toxic The Next Dhurandhar At Box Office | My Opinion Yash plays two characters in the movie, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Venkat K. Narayana and Yash are co-producers of the movie through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. Onam's movie debuted in theatres on August 26.

FAQ 1. What did Rishab Shetty say about Yash's Toxic? Kantara star Rishab Shetty hailed Yash for a 'daring experiment' with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. 2. How much has Toxic made at the box office? Toxic has earned ₹190.45 crore net in India while it has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the worldwide front in four days.