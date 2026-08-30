Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: On August 26, Toxic was released to mediocre reviews. The Yash-starring gangster drama is slowly approaching its double century in India after a strong opening at the box office. Here's a detailed day-wise breakdown of Toxic's box office collection:
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4:
According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned an estimated ₹24.50 crore net in India on Day 4. The movie was screened across 17,612 shows on Saturday. After four days, its total India net earnings stand at ₹190.45 crore.
Toxic made an estimated ₹101.10 crore net on its first day of business in India. But in the days that followed, its earnings fell gradually.
On Day 2, the Yash-starrer earned approximately ₹37.65 crore, and on Day 3, it earned ₹26.60 crore. The movie's daily revenue steadily dropped, with another ₹24.50 crore on Day 4.
|Day
|India Net
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Wednesday)
|₹101.10 crore
|24,579
|56.1%
|Day 2 (1st Thursday)
|₹37.65 crore
|22,629
|26.6%
|Day 3 (1st Friday)
|₹27.20 crore
|19,390
|25.5%
|Day 4 (1st Saturday)
|₹24.50 crore
|17,612
|24.3%
|Total Collection
|₹190.45 crore
|—
|—
Despite the mixed-to-negative reviews, Toxic drew a sizable crowd on its opening day, making its box-office result especially noteworthy. According to reports, the opening-day collection exceeded the day-one figure of Dhurandhar (2025).
ALSO READ - Is Toxic The Next Dhurandhar At Box Office | My Opinion
Toxic Worldwide Collection
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups has made an estimated Rs 254.75 crore worldwide after four days.
This indicates that during its first weekend, the Yash-starrer easily surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.
ALSO READ - Toxic OTT Release: Who Bagged Streaming And Satellite Rights For Yash's Movie?
About Toxic Movie
Yash plays double roles in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth play important parts in the movie.
The plot, set in Goa during the Portuguese colonial era, centres on the rise and fall of a mobster. After his wildly popular KGF franchise, Yash has a completely new world to explore in this picture, which blends crime, action, and family drama against a historical backdrop.
FAQ
1. How much did Toxic earn on day 1?
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups earned ₹101.10 crore on day 1 in India.
2. How much has Toxic earned till now?
After four days, the Yash-starrer gangster drama earned ₹190.45 crore in India and ₹254.74 crore worldwide.
3. Why is Toxic in the controversy?
The film has been making headlines for its steamy scenes and the portrayal of women.