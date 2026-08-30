Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: On August 26, Toxic was released to mediocre reviews. The Yash-starring gangster drama is slowly approaching its double century in India after a strong opening at the box office. Here's a detailed day-wise breakdown of Toxic's box office collection:

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned an estimated ₹24.50 crore net in India on Day 4. The movie was screened across 17,612 shows on Saturday. After four days, its total India net earnings stand at ₹190.45 crore.

Toxic made an estimated ₹101.10 crore net on its first day of business in India. But in the days that followed, its earnings fell gradually.

On Day 2, the Yash-starrer earned approximately ₹37.65 crore, and on Day 3, it earned ₹26.60 crore. The movie's daily revenue steadily dropped, with another ₹24.50 crore on Day 4.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Wednesday) ₹101.10 crore 24,579 56.1% Day 2 (1st Thursday) ₹37.65 crore 22,629 26.6% Day 3 (1st Friday) ₹27.20 crore 19,390 25.5% Day 4 (1st Saturday) ₹24.50 crore 17,612 24.3% Total Collection ₹190.45 crore — —

Despite the mixed-to-negative reviews, Toxic drew a sizable crowd on its opening day, making its box-office result especially noteworthy. According to reports, the opening-day collection exceeded the day-one figure of Dhurandhar (2025).

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