BTS member Jungkook is celebrating his 29th birthday today, The Kpop star is currently in the middle of the band's ongoing ARIRANG tour. On his special day, Jungkook shared a video of himself, telling how he celebrated his birthday.
BTS' Jungkook celebrates birthday with Jhope and V
Jungkook said in a small clip, "I thought I wouldn't be able to have cake and seaweek soup for my birthday. But with Taehyung Hyung and Hobi Hyung, I went to a restaurant. The chef prepared the cake and seaweed soup."
In the video Jungkook is seen celebrating his birthday with fellow BTS members. He is seen blowing the candles, followed by cake-cutting.
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Jungkook is the youngest member of Kpop band BTS. He also serves as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the band. He is widely known as the 'Golden Maknae' for his exceptional talent across singing, dancing and sports.
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Apart from boxing, running and heavy weightlifting, Jungkook is a highly trained martial artist who holds a black belt in Taekwondo. He picked up the discipline at a very young age.
Before his big debut as a BTS member, Jungkook participated in the popular South Korean talent show Super Star K. Though he couldn't reach the finals at the time, seven different entertainment agencies offered him projects after recognising his raw vocal talent. However, Jungkook didn't pick a major legacy label and chose Big Hit Music because he was completely mesmerised after watching BTS leader RM rap.
FAQs
When are BTS' V and Jhope's birthdays?
Jhope's birthday is February 18, 1994 and V's birthday is December 30, 1995.
Where was Jungkook born?
Jungkook was born in Busan, South Korea.