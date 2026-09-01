BTS member Jungkook is celebrating his 29th birthday today, The Kpop star is currently in the middle of the band's ongoing ARIRANG tour. On his special day, Jungkook shared a video of himself, telling how he celebrated his birthday.

BTS' Jungkook celebrates birthday with Jhope and V

Jungkook said in a small clip, "I thought I wouldn't be able to have cake and seaweek soup for my birthday. But with Taehyung Hyung and Hobi Hyung, I went to a restaurant. The chef prepared the cake and seaweed soup."