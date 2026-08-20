Fans of the cult TV series Breaking Bad can look forward to catching a screening of one particular episode in a movie theater. To mark what fans have come to know as 'Breaking Bad Day,' one theater chain will show an episode of the series on the very date it first aired.

Breaking Bad Episode Heading To US Cinemas

September 7, 2026 is a date that marks the debut of the cult TV series Breaking Bad. Since the finale, fans have gotten into the habit of celebrating this day in September.

As a mark of respect and love for the series, Alamo Drafthouse will show one of the most anticipated episodes of the series on the big screen in movie theaters.

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Alamo Drafthouse will screen episode Face Off, the season four finale. Ticketholders can already buy tickets at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations.

However, there will be no screening in Albuquerque, New Mexico, because the city is the real-life home of Breaking Bad , but there is no Alamo Drafthouse.