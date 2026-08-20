Fans of the cult TV series Breaking Bad can look forward to catching a screening of one particular episode in a movie theater. To mark what fans have come to know as 'Breaking Bad Day,' one theater chain will show an episode of the series on the very date it first aired.
Breaking Bad Episode Heading To US Cinemas
September 7, 2026 is a date that marks the debut of the cult TV series Breaking Bad. Since the finale, fans have gotten into the habit of celebrating this day in September.
As a mark of respect and love for the series, Alamo Drafthouse will show one of the most anticipated episodes of the series on the big screen in movie theaters.
View this post on Instagram
Alamo Drafthouse will screen episode Face Off, the season four finale. Ticketholders can already buy tickets at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations.
However, there will be no screening in Albuquerque, New Mexico, because the city is the real-life home of Breaking Bad , but there is no Alamo Drafthouse.
If you are also Breaking Bad fan, here are my top ten recommended web series to watch online from the comfort of your space.
Better Call Saul
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito.
- Plot: A prequel to Breaking Bad, the series details the transformation of Jimmy McGill, a struggling small-time public defender trying to escape the shadow of his brilliant older brother, into the morally compromised criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Essential viewing. It matches, and arguably exceeds, Breaking Bad in depth, character writing and technical filmmaking.
- Where To Watch: Netflix.
Ozark
- Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Tom Pelphrey.
- Plot: Financial advisor Marty Byrde relocates his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong. To save his family's lives, he must set up a much larger laundering operation in rural America.
- Why Do I Recommend It: A brilliant, high-tension thriller with standout, award-winning performances from Laura Linney and Julia Garner.
- Where To Watch: Netflix.
Narcos
- Cast: Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Damián Alcázar, Alberto Ammann.
- Plot: The series chronicles the real-life rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the infamous Medellín drug cartel, told from the perspectives of both the kingpins and the DEA agents working to bring them down.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Gritty, fast-paced, and fascinating. Wagner Moura's performance as Escobar is unforgettable.
- Where To Watch: Netflix.
The Sopranos
- Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt.
- Plot: New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano struggles to balance the conflicting demands of his domestic family life with his criminal empire, leading him to secret therapy sessions with a psychiatrist.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Widely considered one of the greatest television shows of all time. It pioneered the Golden Age of prestige TV and remains an absolute masterpiece.
- Where To Watch: Max (HBO).
ALSO READ: 6 New English Action Web Series On OTT That Belongs On Your Binge-List
The Wire
- Cast: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn, Wood Harris.
- Plot: Set in Baltimore, each season examines a different institution—the drug trade, the seaport, the city bureaucracy, the school system, and the print media—and its systemic relationship to law enforcement.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Unmatched in its realism and narrative depth. It functions less like a standard cop show and more like a great American novel.
- Where To Watch: Max (HBO).
Fargo
- Cast: Anthology cast includes: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Chris Rock, Jon Hamm, Juno Temple.
- Plot: Inspired by the Coen brothers' classic film, this anthology series follows new characters and interconnected murder cases across different Midwestern towns and historical eras.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Darkly funny, unpredictable, and visually stylish. Every season offers a distinct, high-quality story.
- Where To Watch: Hulu / FX.
Snowfall
- Cast: Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt.
- Plot: Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the initial outbreak of the crack cocaine epidemic and its devastating impact on the culture, following young street entrepreneur Franklin Saint on his rise to power.
- Why Do I Recommend It: A raw, captivating crime saga featuring a star-making performance from Damson Idris.
- Where To Watch: Hulu / Disney+ (internationally).
Peaky Blinders
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy, Joe Cole.
- Plot: Set in Birmingham, England, following the First World War, the series charts the rise of Thomas Shelby and his cunning crime family, the Peaky Blinders, as they expand their empire through politics, gambling, and violence.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Exceptionally stylish, featuring brilliant cinematography, a modern rock soundtrack, and a career-defining performance by Cillian Murphy.
- Where To Watch: Netflix.
Sons Of Anarchy
- Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst.
- Plot: Jackson "Jax" Teller, the vice president of an outlaw motorcycle club in California's Central Valley, begins questioning the club's illegal operations and the ruthless direction set by his stepfather and mother.
- Why Do I Recommend It: A Shakespearean tragedy packed with high-octane action, moral dilemmas, and intense family drama.
- Where To Watch: Hulu.
Your Honor
- Cast: Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Lilli Kay, Carmen Ejogo.
- Plot: A respected New Orleans judge is forced to confront his deepest convictions when his teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that kills the son of an organized crime boss, driving him into a web of lies and cover-ups to protect his child.
- Why Do I Recommend It: Suspenseful and moral-testing, driven by another powerful performance from Bryan Cranston.
- Where To Watch: Paramount+ / Netflix.
All About Breaking Bad Web Series
Breaking Bad follows Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing meth to save his family after being diagnosed with lung cancer. A total of five seasons of the series aired between 2008 and 2013, making it a huge success around the globe.
The spin-off series Better Call Saul, which aired between 2015 and 2022, was also well-received by critics. The Netflix film El Camino, released in 2019, served as a sequel to Breaking Bad, while Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, is working on other projects for Apple TV, including Pluribus.