Several new English action web series are available to stream on OTT. From American action crime television series Reacher Season 4 to Ride Or Die, starring starring Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham and Bill Nighy, there are plenty of options available for the fans of genre.

6 New English Action Web Series On OTT Reacher Season 4 Where to watch: Prime Video Reacher Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video. The new season delivers the franchise's signature brutal combat and slow-burn mystery, elevated by Alan Ritchson personally overseeing the fights to create a more grounded, intense combat style. ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Watch Latest Movies On Netflix, SonyLIV And ZEE5 For That Adrenaline Rush Black Doves Where to watch: Netflix Black Doves is a British spy actio thriller TV series, created by Joe Barton. The series is developed by Sister and Barton's production company Noisy Bear for Netflix. It stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire in lead role.

ALSO READ: This 2-Hour, 48-Minute Malayalam Suspense Thriller Failed At Box Office But OTT Release Can Change Its Fate; Can You Guess? American Primeval Where to watch: Netflix The American Western action miniseries is set in 1857 during the Utah War. The show centrs on the events surrounding the Mountain Meadows Massacre. American Primeval stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin in lead roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Ride Or Die Where to watch: Prime Video The American action adventure comedy television series, Ride or Die, centers on two friends who have to go on the run from a mysterious enemy. One of the friends is secretly a highly trained assassin. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

Devil May Cry : Season 2 Where to watch: Netflix Devil May Cry Season 2 premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2026. The animated series continued Dante's story and his rivalry with his twin brother Vergil. It has been created by Adi Shankar and Studio Mir. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these English action web series from the comfort of your home.