Top 5 richest Korean actors of 2026 include Kim Soo-hyun, So Ji-sub, among others. The list is based on estimated wealth and income from acting, endorsements and business activities. According to estimates compiled by Nubia Magazine, the actor at the top of the list reportedly has an estimated net worth of $117 million, putting him far ahead of the rest.

Kim Soo-hyun is the richest Korean actor with an estimated net worth of $117 million. The actor is popular for playing roles in hit series like Queen Of Tears, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, among others. He is known as one of the most sought-after stars in the Korean entertainment industry.

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So Ji-sub So Ji-sub is the second richest Korean actor with an estimated net worth of $41 million. His notable works include I’m Sorry, I Love You, Master’s Sun, Oh My Venus and The Battleship Island.

Lee Jong-suk Lee Jong-suk has an estimated fortune of $32 million, making him third riches Korean actor. dramas such as I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, W: Two Worlds and While You Were Sleeping.

Lee Min-ho Lee Min-ho ranks fourth with an estimated net worth of $26 million. He became a pan-Asian sensation with hit Kdramas like Boys Over Flowers and subsequently strengthened his reputation through The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and Pachinko.

Song Joong-ki Song Joong-ki takes fifth place with an estimated net worth of $24 million. The actor is known for roles in The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich.