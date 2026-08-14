Disney+’s Korean hit Made in Korea is returning with Season 2, which will also serve as the final chapter of the series. Viewers outside Disney+ regions can catch it on Hulu and JioHotstar carries it in select markets. Here is everything you need to know about it:

Made in Korea Season 2 OTT Release

Mark September 9, 2026 on your calendar — that's when the first two episodes land.

Two episodes will drop weekly on September 16 and 23, with six hour-long episodes in total.

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Made in Korea Season 2 Cast

Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae

Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geon-young

Woo Do-hwan as Baek Ki-hyun

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Seo Eun-soo as Oh Ye-jin

Won Ji-an as Choi Yu-ji

Jung Sung-il as Cheon Seok-jung

Noh Jae-won as Pyo Hak-su

What is the plot of Made in Korea Season 2?

The new season jumps ahead nine years, with Baek Ki-tae now serving as a KCIA deputy director while secretly running a regional drug trafficking network.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Jang Geon-young has spent years preparing to take Ki-tae down. As political tensions rise, the two face a final showdown fueled by revenge, shifting loyalties and family conflicts.