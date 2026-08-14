Disney+’s Korean hit Made in Korea is returning with Season 2, which will also serve as the final chapter of the series. Viewers outside Disney+ regions can catch it on Hulu and JioHotstar carries it in select markets. Here is everything you need to know about it:
Made in Korea Season 2 OTT Release
Mark September 9, 2026 on your calendar — that's when the first two episodes land.
Two episodes will drop weekly on September 16 and 23, with six hour-long episodes in total.
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Made in Korea Season 2 Cast
Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae
Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geon-young
Woo Do-hwan as Baek Ki-hyun
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Seo Eun-soo as Oh Ye-jin
Won Ji-an as Choi Yu-ji
Jung Sung-il as Cheon Seok-jung
Noh Jae-won as Pyo Hak-su
What is the plot of Made in Korea Season 2?
The new season jumps ahead nine years, with Baek Ki-tae now serving as a KCIA deputy director while secretly running a regional drug trafficking network.
Meanwhile, Prosecutor Jang Geon-young has spent years preparing to take Ki-tae down. As political tensions rise, the two face a final showdown fueled by revenge, shifting loyalties and family conflicts.
Season 1, set in 1970s South Korea, followed Ki-tae’s double life as a KCIA operative and smuggler, whose path eventually collided with Jang’s.