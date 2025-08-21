ALSO READ: 'Pay Should Be Same': Kriti Sanon Calls Out Gender Pay Disparity In Bollywood, Says 'It Pinches More Than Anything'

From Laila Majnu, Qala, Bulbbul to the recently released film, Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri has carved a niche by being the anti-formula face. Considering that her filmography mirrors the definition of a new-age heroine and the evolution of Hindi cinema, it’d be safe to say that Triptii has reached a point in her career where she’d be the right fit to bring to life the legacy of Madhubala or Meena Kumari. When that happens, trust Triptii to create an unforgettable moment in Hindi cinema!