Triptii Dimri has risen to be one of the most in-demand and bankable actresses of today’s time. Her filmography boosts a spectrum of films and roles, and beyond those, Triptii has a particular role that she dreams of doing soon. In a press conference, the Dhadak 2 actress expressed the desire to play the legendary Meena Kumari or Madhubala in a biopic.
She stated, “I would love to do a biopic. I’m a huge fan of Meena Kumari ji and Madhubala ji. If someone makes a biopic on either of them, I would love to be a part of it. They were legends, icons - and portraying them would be an honor."
She also talked about the pressure while shooting scenes. “Honestly, when you’re acting, there’s so much pressure in the moment. It’s not like someone else’s face comes into your mind - you’re just reacting to your co-actor, your lines, your scene. Still, playing either of them would be such a learning experience,” she added.
From Laila Majnu, Qala, Bulbbul to the recently released film, Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri has carved a niche by being the anti-formula face. Considering that her filmography mirrors the definition of a new-age heroine and the evolution of Hindi cinema, it’d be safe to say that Triptii has reached a point in her career where she’d be the right fit to bring to life the legacy of Madhubala or Meena Kumari. When that happens, trust Triptii to create an unforgettable moment in Hindi cinema!
About Meena Kumari: Meena Kumari was a renowned Indian actress, playback singer, and poet who primarily worked in Hindi cinema. Born Mahjabeen Bano on August 1, 1933, she is often regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian film history. Known for her powerful performances and emotional depth, Meena Kumari starred in iconic films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Dil Ek Mandir, earning multiple Filmfare Awards and a lasting legacy in Bollywood. She was also known for her poetic talent and personal struggles, making her life and career a subject of fascination for many. Meena Kumari passed away on March 31, 1972.