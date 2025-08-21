TRP Report Week 32: The Thursday TRP report for Week 32 is out, and just like daily soaps, the ratings this week came with unexpected twists. The top five shows on Indian television witnessed surprising changes in positions, keeping fans and makers on edge. While Anupamaa continued to rule at the top, the ever-popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lost its second position to the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Let’s take a look at the detailed rankings.

Anupamaa – 2.2 Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa once again ruled the TRP charts this week with a rating of 2.2. The ongoing track has managed to hold the audience’s attention, especially with Anupama’s dramatic return to the family. Her rift with Raahi, alongside the much-awaited wedding of Ansh and Prarthana, has kept viewers hooked. Even with the grand return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa has retained its strong hold at number one.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – 2.0 The iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bounced back strongly this week, climbing to the second position with a rating of 2.0. The introduction of a brand-new permanent family in Gokuldham Society has brought in a fresh wave of excitement. Fans are loving the twist, as the newcomers promise to bring their own dose of drama and laughter. This surprise move pushed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the third spot, making TMKOC one of the most-talked-about shows of the week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – 1.9 Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped down to third place this week with a rating of 1.9. Last week, the show had secured the second position, but the change in rankings has left fans slightly disappointed. The audience has been eagerly waiting for Armaan and Abhira’s reunion, but the storyline suggests they may need to wait longer. Despite the dip, YRKKH continues to enjoy a loyal fan base and remains among the top five.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – 1.8 The comeback of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most anticipated events of the year. With Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returning in the new season, expectations were sky-high. While the show made a strong start by topping the TRP charts in its opening week, it has now slipped to the fourth position with a rating of 1.8. Interestingly, this is the same rating it secured last week, which suggests that while the initial hype is settling, the drama still holds its ground among viewers.

Udne Ki Aasha – 1.7 Udne Ki Aasha, featuring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, has managed to stay in the top five but has clearly lost some of its earlier shine. With a rating of 1.7 this week, the show stands at fifth place. Earlier this year, the family drama had surprised everyone by topping the TRP charts and even beating Anupamaa. However, its popularity seems to have dipped slightly. Still, its strong storyline ensures it remains a regular in the top list.