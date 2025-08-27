- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In just a year, the Raanjhan song from Kriti Sanon’s film Do Patti has again been back in headlines for all the wrong reasons. An international music artist named KMKZ, accused T-Series and composer duo Sachet-Parampara for using his beats without giving him any credit. He demanded a plague. He also claimed that he reached out to the music label but they just ignored his emails. KMKZ shared a video on Instagram explaining the whole incident about how he approached and got ignored.
KMKZ said, “I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”
After knowing about the song, KMKZ was intrigued enough to give it a lesson and search for similarities. He was shocked upon hearing the song. “I see that it has 290 million streams on Spotify. And if you look at the credits for the song, you can see that it's from T-Series… So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody. So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.
The artist has wrote on Instagram, “If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people. There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE.”
Raanjhan song is part of the OTT film Do Patti. The movie stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon with supporting performances from Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. Shashanka Chaturvedi's directorial, the film is streaming on Netflix.