In just a year, the Raanjhan song from Kriti Sanon’s film Do Patti has again been back in headlines for all the wrong reasons. An international music artist named KMKZ, accused T-Series and composer duo Sachet-Parampara for using his beats without giving him any credit. He demanded a plague. He also claimed that he reached out to the music label but they just ignored his emails. KMKZ shared a video on Instagram explaining the whole incident about how he approached and got ignored.

KMKZ said, “I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”

After knowing about the song, KMKZ was intrigued enough to give it a lesson and search for similarities. He was shocked upon hearing the song. “I see that it has 290 million streams on Spotify. And if you look at the credits for the song, you can see that it's from T-Series… So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody. So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.