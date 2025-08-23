On Saturday, a fan account posted a video featuring Deepika Padukone and her adorable daughter Dua Singh Padukone. The couple have not yet revealed the face of their little munchkin and they even called paparazzi to their home and requested them not to click photos of Dua. However, a recent video of Dua has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Dua is seen sitting on Deepika’s lap, while the actress wears a mask to maintain privacy. The moment Deepika notices someone filming, she immediately makes a hand gesture, asking them to stop.

The account that posted the video is now facing backlash, with several netizens slamming it for violating the family’s privacy.

A netizen commented, "She clearly doesn’t want her to be recorded. please take it down (sic)," another one wrote, "please delete it asap," a netizen commented, "I don't think you should be posting this especially if the parents haven't given consent. Doesn't matter if she's a celeb baby but she's too young and this is morally wrong... (sic)," others also dropped similar comments.