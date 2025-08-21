- By Tanya Garg
Thu, 21 Aug 2025
- Source:JND
Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, is set to be released in theatres sooner than expected. For those who are unaware, the Telugu movie was supposed to be released in time for Sankranti 2025. It was eventually rescheduled for the summer for a variety of reasons. Many people expressed disapproval of the glances, especially with reference to the visual effects.
Chiranjeevi posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that the movie will be released in theatres around the world in the summer of 2026. Additionally, he disclosed that the highly anticipated movie's teaser will be released tonight at 6:06 PM.
Bringing #Vishwambhara to the theatres in SUMMER 2026.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 21, 2025
Enjoy the #MEGABLASTTEASER today at 6:06 PM 🤗 https://t.co/nzRrp8gqBF
Vishwambhara Delayed AGAIN
Vishwambhara makers want to release the Telugu movie in 2026, primarily in the summer. Fans who have been anticipating the movie's release this year are shocked by the delay. The Chiranjeevi-led movie is also preparing for a broader Indian distribution, with both the Telugu and Tamil versions to release in theatres.
Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath play the main characters in this Telugu fantasy action movie, which was written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. Vishwambhara, which is full of drama, action, and special effects, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of Chiranjeevi.
The official announcement of Vishwambhara, formerly known as Mega 156, took place on August 22, 2023, which was also Chiranjeevi's birthday. This movie is the actor's 156th work. The cast and crew, along with a number of well-known figures from the Telugu cinema industry, attended a formal launch event that included a traditional muhurat pooja on October 23, 2023, in Hyderabad.