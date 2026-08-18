FRIENDS remains one of the most loved sitcoms ever made. The show ran for 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes between 1994 and 2004. But what if the iconic six were played by popular Indian actors from the 90s? Let’s imagine who could fit into these much-loved roles.
Jennifer Aniston made Rachel unforgettable, while Courteney Cox brought Monica to life. Lisa Kudrow was the quirky Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc became the lovable Joey, and Matthew Perry gave us Chandler’s humour. David Schwimmer completed = the group as Ross. Now, imagine these six characters with a desi 90s twist.
Who Plays Whom In FRIENDS?
- Urmila Matondkar could easily pass for the Indian Rachel Green. She has a striking resemblance to Jennifer Aniston, but that is not the only reason she fits the part. The actress also had a strong fashion game. Just look at her stylish looks in Rangeela. She had the charm, confidence and screen presence that Rachel needed.
- Karisma Kapoor as Monica Geller? That one almost feels too easy. The Bollywood actress could bring Monica’s strong and independent side to the role. At the same time, she could pull off the softer side of a woman who wants to find love.
- Juhi Chawla would be a fun pick for Phoebe Buffay. She has the beauty, but also the right kind of goofy energy. The actress has played several bubbly, quirky and slightly eccentric characters over the years. Her natural comic timing could make Phoebe’s strange one-liners and odd habits even more entertaining.
- Now, who could be Chandler Bing? Aamir Khan seems like an interesting choice. He had the looks, but more importantly, he could handle sarcasm and comedy with ease. Some of his early films showed his lighter side, making him a good fit for Chandler’s quick jokes.
- Saif Ali Khan as Joey Tribbiani could be a lot of fun. His old interviews often showed a playful and easy-going personality. He had the charm of a typical 90s heartthrob too. Add Joey’s love for women, food and his friends, and he could have made the role his own.
- And finally, Ross Geller could go to Akshay Kumar. The resemblance in their facial structure certainly helps. He played awkward, unlucky and clueless men and still managed to make them funny in Housefull.
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So what if these six friends had been played by Bollywood stars from the 90s? Would you have imagined Urmila as Rachel, Karisma as Monica or Aamir as Chandler?
More than two decades after it ended, FRIENDS still has a fan base that goes well beyond age and borders. New viewers continue to discover the sitcom, while longtime fans still revisit their favourite moments. From its jokes to its emotional scenes, the show has managed to stay part of pop culture.