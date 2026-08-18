FRIENDS remains one of the most loved sitcoms ever made. The show ran for 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes between 1994 and 2004. But what if the iconic six were played by popular Indian actors from the 90s? Let’s imagine who could fit into these much-loved roles.

Jennifer Aniston made Rachel unforgettable, while Courteney Cox brought Monica to life. Lisa Kudrow was the quirky Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc became the lovable Joey, and Matthew Perry gave us Chandler’s humour. David Schwimmer completed = the group as Ross. Now, imagine these six characters with a desi 90s twist.

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So what if these six friends had been played by Bollywood stars from the 90s? Would you have imagined Urmila as Rachel, Karisma as Monica or Aamir as Chandler?

More than two decades after it ended, FRIENDS still has a fan base that goes well beyond age and borders. New viewers continue to discover the sitcom, while longtime fans still revisit their favourite moments. From its jokes to its emotional scenes, the show has managed to stay part of pop culture.