Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met during the pandemic and soon developed feelings for each other. Their romance moved quickly, with the couple tying the knot on December 25, 2020. However, their age difference became a concern for their families, leading to reservations before they decided to get married.

Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Age Gap Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share an age gap of six years. On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's podcast, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar discussed their love story and even disclosed their age difference. They also shared how they reacted to families' disapproval. Zaid DM'd Gauahar and told her he was 24 years old. She asked him to stop talking right away. "I replied to his flirty text, and then just after 4-5 sentences of exchange, he said, 'Don't get married'. When I asked his age, he said 24. I asked him to exit this chat right away. I was in the rebellion phase of keeping men away from me."

But Zaid quickly acknowledged that he had lied about his age because he thought Gauahar was younger. "He got scared suddenly and admitted that he was lying about his age because he thought I was 26. He then sent his passport and Aadhaar card, and I realised he was 29, so there was a 6-year age gap. Even today, paps think that we have a 10-year gap," she shared.

The actress claimed that the revelation altered the circumstances. After this, the duo eventually kept getting to know one another. Their romance developed swiftly, and in less than a month, Zaid proposed to Gauahar for marriage. ALSO READ - Gauahar Khan Reveals The Truth About Relationships Inside Bigg Boss House (Image: Instagram/gauaharkhan) ALSO READ - Ismail Darbar Faces Backlash For Comment On Gauahar Khan Working Post-Marriage At first, the idea of Gauahar and Zaid getting married was not entirely acceptable to their families, even though they were confident in their relationship. Their families began to voice concerns about the six-year age difference. Gauahar Khan recalled, "He proposed marriage to me within one month, and the families opposed the idea. They even raised questions regarding the age gap. We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it."

She further added, "But the nikah was perfect. I didn’t expect him to cry, but he did during my entry." To this, Zaid shared, "I didn’t stop for around 10 minutes. I couldn’t stop after looking at her." Three years after the nikah, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. Two years later, they welcomed another boy named Farwaan on September 1, 2025. (Image: Instagram/gauaharkhan) The couple have been sharing details of their relationship and family life ever since they got married. From their celebratory family gatherings and trips to unfiltered moments with their kids, Gauahar and Zaid keep sharing glimpses on Instagram.