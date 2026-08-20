Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Age Gap: Raj Kundra recently revealed that divorce rumours involving his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, left him feeling suicidal during his jail time. As he opened up about the difficult phase, here’s a look at the couple's age gap and how their relationship grew with time.

Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty Age Gap Raj Kundra, born on September 9, 1975, is 50 years old. Shilpa Shetty was born on June 8, 1975, just turned 51. Raj Kundra is three months younger than his wife, Shilpa Shetty. (Image: Instagram/@theshilpashetty) It is very common in Bollywood to have an age gap where your partner is significantly older. While three months is nothing, some celebrities share an age difference of 10, 11, 19 and even 20 years. And that is fine too!

ALSO READ - Raj Kundra Reveals Surviving 63 Days in Jail On Just Parle-G: 'Felt Like Suicide Kardu...' Meanwhile, Raj Kundra recently claimed that the divorce rumours really affected him while he was living on a biscuit and in a small space. Speaking with ABP, he said, "One day, news came through the media - it was a rumour, as I later found out that Shilpa Shetty was leaving Raj Kundra and that we were getting divorced. That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life. I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life."

The actor disclosed how Shilpa Shetty became his source of strength. "The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, 'This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don’t worry about it.' After that call, I got so much courage. I thought, ‘Break whatever you want to break. My wife is with me. I can take on the world. I don't care."

Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty Love Story Before they met at work, businessman Raj Kundra had long admired Shilpa Shetty. Their friendship quickly developed into romance after they were introduced while working together on a business project. But do you know that Raj Kundra was already married when he met Shilpa Shetty? In fact, the actress was allegedly accused of being a marriage breaker by his ex-wife Kavita. She claimed that Raj abandoned her and their newborn daughter because of Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra dismissed these allegations and said, "My marriage ended 12 months ago, and it was nothing to do with Shilpa." ALSO READ - Raj Kundra Hits Back At Troll Claiming Shilpa Shetty Joined Vrindavan Padyatra To 'Wash Image' Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in November 2009 and have two kids: a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha, who was born through surrogacy.

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