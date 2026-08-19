Raj Kundra, businessman-turned-actor, talked about what he called one of the most difficult times in his life. He recalled his 2021 arrest in connection with alleged adult content production. As a result, he spent 63 days at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Raj Kundra talked about the conditions he endured in prison and the impact of rumours that Shilpa Shetty had divorced him, in a conversation with ABP. The actor found out he had been detained when he saw a post on X (earlier Twitter) while he was at the police station for interrogation.

Raj Kundra Spent 63 Days Inside Jail Raj Kundra said that the overcrowding at Arthur Road Jail made his stay there very challenging. He recalled the situation, saying that 250 prisoners were left in a room meant for 50 people, with individuals lying on top of one another and having little to no place to stand.

"The food was horrible. Five or six fellow inmates would sit around a pot, and they would give you a bucket filled with water. You couldn’t see anything, but they would say, ‘This is lentil, eat it," he said. Raj Kundra recalled that in order to make the food more appetising, prisoners would occasionally purchase farsan from prison stores and mix it with hot water. The actor claimed that during his 63 days in jail, he had difficulty eating and mostly relied on water and biscuits. "Honestly, I wasn't enjoying it. I wasn't able to eat it. So for 63 days, I was only eating Parle-G biscuits and water."

ALSO READ - Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Denies Her Association In ED Case, Says 'Raj Kundra Is Cooperating' Raj Kundra On Divorce Rumours Raj Kundra was also impacted by a rumour he heard while he was in jail that his wife was leaving him. While he eventually discovered that the allegation was merely a rumour, he said he was very upset about it.

He acknowledged he had trouble falling asleep that night. "Genuinely felt like suicide kar du." ALSO READ - Raj Kundra Feels Wife Shilpa Shetty Is Used As Clickbait In Pornography Case All About Raj Kundra's 2021 Case Raj Kundra was named in a high-profile pornography case in 2021. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch was investigating an alleged racket linked to the making and distribution of adult content through mobile apps. The case began after police raided a bungalow on Madh Island in February 2021. During the raid, investigators allegedly found women shooting adult films. The probe later focused on apps including Hotshots and Bollyfame. He was arrested on July 19, 2021. Police alleged that he was involved in making and distributing the content. Investigators also claimed that his company, Viaan Industries, was linked to the operation of the Hotshots app. Police said they found WhatsApp chats, emails and electronic devices that allegedly connected Raj Kundra to the app's operations.

Raj denied the allegations and said he was being made a scapegoat in the case. In September 2021, the Crime Branch filed a 1,467 page supplementary chargesheet. Raj Kundra and three others were named in it. Police called him a key facilitator and alleged that the videos were sold through paid subscriptions. Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate on September 20, 2021.

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