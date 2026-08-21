Priya Rajvansh was a notable Indian actress known for her selective work in Hindi cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. The RADA-trained actress did only seven Bollywood movies in her career. All seven of her films were directed by Chetan Anand, with whom she shared a long-term personal and professional partnership. But her career and life concluded abruptly following her death in March 2000, which became the subject of a high-profile criminal investigation.

Priya Rajvansh Early Life Born to Veera Sunder Singh in Shimla on December 30, 1936, Priya Rajvansh developed an interest in acting and enrolled at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Her stint at RADA saw her photograph appearing in a magazine, which caught the eye of film director Chetan Anand.

Chetan Anand then reportedly decided to sign her to a contract for a Bollywood movie, Haqeeqat, a 1964 war film and the two embarked on a romantic journey that would last till Anand’s death in 1997. Remembering PRIYA RAJVANSH on death anniversary.

She was born as Vera Sunder Singh in Shimla and studied at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.



Here with Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni in her debut film ‘Haqeeqat’ & with Raaj Kumar in ‘Heer Ranjha’. pic.twitter.com/Ud1mnjBIUC — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) March 27, 2018 Priya Rajvansh Movies Priya Rajvansh did only seven films with Chetan Anand between 1964 and 1986, including Hindustan Ki Kasam , Hanste Zakhm , Saheb Bahadur , Kudrat , Heer Raanjha , Haathon Ki Lakeeren , and the eponymous Haqeeqat . However, Priya Rajvansh is best remembered for her portrayal of the title character in Heer Raanjha , the 1970 classic written in verse by Kaifi Azmi, opposite Raaj Kumar.

Relation Between Priya Rajvansh And Legendary Filmmaker Chetan Anand Priya Rajvansh and Chetan Anand remained good friends till the latter’s death in 1997. According to Chetan Anand’s will, Priya Rajvansh was entitled to a share of his Juhu property along with his two sons from first wife, Ketan and Vivek.

Following this, Priya Rajvansh was found dead in the Juhu bungalow on March 27, 2000. Officially, she was reported to have suffocated to death, and the police held the property dispute as the primary reason for the murder. ALSO READ: Not Sunny Or Bobby Deol! Meet The Richest Member Of Deol Family With Rs 400 Crore Reported Net Worth What Really Happened On The Night Priya Rajvansh Died? According to Mumbai Sessions Court, director Chetan Anand’s sons Ketan and Vivek, along with two servants Mala Chowdhary and Ashok Chinaswamy, were sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2002. However, while the two servants were found guilty of murder, Ketan and Vivek were found not guilty of the murder but charged with abetting the crime, which was done under section 115 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was sent to the High Court, where the acquittal of Anand’s sons was stayed in 2002.

Where To Watch Priya Rajvansh's Heer Ranjha Movie Online? Priya Rajvansh starrer Heer Ranjha movie is currently available to watch for free on YouTube. While the case against Priya Rajvansh continues to make headlines, it is her legacy as an actress that continues to live on.

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