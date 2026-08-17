Yash, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Toxic, responded to an old comment by producer Allu Aravind, the father of superstar Allu Arjun, about how the actor only gained recognition after the enormous success of KGF. According to the 40-year-old, KGF did change his career.

During Yash's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, he was questioned about the claim that an actor gains from a film's popularity while a producer makes the film, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. The remark was made in 2023 when Allu Aravind questioned Yash's status before KGF.

To this, Yash said, "It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn't just belong to a producer. So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credit. Be it a character artist or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work."

The Toxic actor shared, "I feel audience is right, sometimes I wonder why does actor win all the love. Then I realised despite the pressure, an actor is able to connect and emote through a film, then that does the trick. And I truly believe that audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware as to who deserves to earn more respect."

Yash also acknowledged the audience's ability to recognise and appreciate talented actors.

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What Did Allu Aravind Say?

Yash's supporters had criticised Allu Aravind's remarks in 2023. "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie?" the producer said, claiming that the production's scope and depth contributed to the movie's popularity.

Yash's fans were offended by Allu Aravind's remark, claiming that the actor was already well-known in Kannada cinema before KGF became a nationwide hit.

All About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups

Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth feature alongside Yash. The movie, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas, will be released in theatres on August 26, 2026.

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Yash is presently awaiting the premiere of his eagerly awaited movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The movie, which was shot in Kannada and English, has already generated a lot of buzz, mainly because of its graphic trailer. The intimate sequences in the movie's teaser, trailer and music videos have also drawn criticism.