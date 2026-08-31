Actor Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, has expressed her unwavering support for her son, emphasising that the KGF franchise was not the beginning of his rise to fame. Her response follows veteran producer Allu Aravind's old remark - "Who was Yash before KGF?

Yash's Mother Takes A Dig At Allu Aravind Speaking at a recent press conference, Pushpa said that Yash had already established himself in Kannada cinema long before KGF made him a pan-Indian star. She addressed the matter without mentioning producer Allu Aravind.

Yash's mother said, "Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist." Pushpa emphasised that Yash's ascent to pan-Indian popularity did not happen suddenly, citing his streak of successful films and years of hard effort. "There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him," she added.

ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Movie Surpasses Lifetime Earnings Of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Yash clarified that a movie's success can never be attributed to a single individual in response to Allu Aravind's comment. The Toxic star said, "I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work."

FAQ 1. What did Yash’s mother say? Yash’s mother, Pushpa, said the actor delivered five back-to-back hits before KGF in response to Allu Aravind’s remark in 2023. 2. What did Allu Aravind say about Yash? Allu Aravind questioned Yash’s stardom back in 2023. He asked, “Who was Yash before KGF?” 3. How much has Yash-starrer Toxic made at the box office? Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has surpassed the ₹200 crore net mark in India in 5 days.