Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres with a mixed-to-negative response. The movie, which had a good start, continues to decline. In spite of this, Toxic has surpassed the net earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Toxic eclipsed the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's final movie. After 39 days, the movie earned ₹198.22 crore net in India.

Here's a detailed day-wise breakdown of Toxic box office collection on day 5 (Monday)

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5

Toxic made ₹23 crore net in India on Day 5, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹214.10 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its gross collections stand at ₹255.95 crore in India.

The global gross collection of Toxic stands at ₹285.20 crore, including ₹2 crore from overseas. As a result, the gangster drama movie is only ₹15 crore behind in hitting the ₹300 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Wednesday) ₹101.10 crore 24,579 56.1% Day 2 (1st Thursday) ₹37.65 crore 22,629 26.6% Day 3 (1st Friday) ₹27.20 crore 19,390 25.5% Day 4 (1st Saturday) ₹25.15 crore 17,612 24.3% Day 5 (1st Sunday) ₹23.00 crore 16,241 25.3% Total ₹214.10 crore — —

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Toxic's romantic songs, violent scenes, and depiction of its female characters have all drawn criticism since its release.