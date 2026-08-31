Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres with a mixed-to-negative response. The movie, which had a good start, continues to decline. In spite of this, Toxic has surpassed the net earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Toxic eclipsed the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's final movie. After 39 days, the movie earned ₹198.22 crore net in India.
Here's a detailed day-wise breakdown of Toxic box office collection on day 5 (Monday)
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5
Toxic made ₹23 crore net in India on Day 5, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹214.10 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its gross collections stand at ₹255.95 crore in India.
The global gross collection of Toxic stands at ₹285.20 crore, including ₹2 crore from overseas. As a result, the gangster drama movie is only ₹15 crore behind in hitting the ₹300 crore mark at the box office worldwide.
|Day
|India Net
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Wednesday)
|₹101.10 crore
|24,579
|56.1%
|Day 2 (1st Thursday)
|₹37.65 crore
|22,629
|26.6%
|Day 3 (1st Friday)
|₹27.20 crore
|19,390
|25.5%
|Day 4 (1st Saturday)
|₹25.15 crore
|17,612
|24.3%
|Day 5 (1st Sunday)
|₹23.00 crore
|16,241
|25.3%
|Total
|₹214.10 crore
|—
|—
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Toxic's romantic songs, violent scenes, and depiction of its female characters have all drawn criticism since its release.
About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups
In addition to Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups also stars Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in significant roles.
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Toxic, which was directed by Geetu Mohandas, released in theatres on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.
According to reports, the movie had a huge budget of between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 crore, making it one of the priciest Indian movies ever created.
FAQ
1. How much did Toxic earn on day 5?
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups earned ₹23 crore across 16,241 shows in India.
2. How much did Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan earn at the box office?
Jana Nayagan earned ₹198.28 crore net in India while it grossed ₹230.85 crore after 39 days at the box office.
3. Why is Toxic in the controversy?
The film has been making headlines for its steamy scenes and the portrayal of women.