Actor Vikrant Massey will not be returning as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie. His character played a central role in Season 1 of the hit streaming show, but he will not feature in the upcoming cinematic adaptation. Instead, actor Jitendra Kumar has stepped into the role of Bablu Pandit for the big-screen release.

Why Vikrant Massey Is Not In Mirzapur: The Movie? Vikrant Massey played Bablu Pandit, the younger brother of Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal), in the first season of Mirzapur. Bablu was killed off towards the end of Season 1 by Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu). This sudden death became a key turning point in the storyline, driving Guddu into a fierce rivalry with the Tripathi family.

Speaking about his journey with the show to FLO Bangalore Official, the actor admitted that he wished his character had survived longer. [Spoiler alert]: “I wish they hadn’t killed me," Vikrant Massey said while reflecting on the show. Looking back at how the series came together, Massey recalled the collaborative atmosphere on set. “When Mirzapur came my way, it was actually just a bunch of enthusiastic people coming together. There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera.

It was simply a group of people who came together and said, ‘Let’s make this show", he stated. He added, “So it was just a bunch of people getting together, going out there and indulging our testosterones, our male egos, or patriarchy, if you could say," giving fans insight into his experience during the making of Season 1.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan's Wife Preeti Shukla Jokes About 'House Arrest' Amid His Viral Meme Fame Jitendra Kumar Replaces Vikrant Massey In Theatrical Film With Massey not returning, actor Jitendra Kumar has been introduced as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie. Best known for his roles in Panchayat and Kota Factory, Kumar’s inclusion was officially confirmed in the newly released character posters and trailer.

The feature film features an ensemble cast from the original series alongside new faces. The line-up includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sushant Singh.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026.