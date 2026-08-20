Yash's upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has been certified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) ahead of its August 26 release date. It has received a higher rating for sex, violence, and injury than the Dhurandhar movies.
Toxic has received a 5/5 rating for violence, sex, and injury details, according to the BBFC website. Language, drugs, sexual violence and threat, suicide and self-harm, and fear and horror have all received ratings of 4 out of 5.
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has a runtime of 191 minutes and 41 seconds, as listed on the UK website.
What Did The British Film Board Say?
The UK censor board tagged Yash's Toxic as Tamil instead of Kannada.
In its official plot note, the board said the movie follows a top Goa drug lord who plants his own destruction. The BBFC also warned that the movie is packed with severe violence and explicit scenes.
Audiences will see heavy action like gunfights, stabbings, torture, throat cutting, hanging, burning, and chopped-off limbs. These moments feature heavy bleeding and graphic wounds. The listing added that the aftermath of violence showed bloody corpses, detached body parts, and large pools of blood.
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The audience will also see erotic scenes in strip clubs, heavy drug use, strong profanity, and an upsetting moment that suggests child abuse.
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Toxic vs Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar Part 1 was released in 2025, followed by Dhurandhar 2 in March 2026.
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Dhurandhar Parts 1 and 2 received the highest 5/5 rating for violence. However, their ratings differed across other categories.
The first received 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm. It received 2/5 for sex and 3/5 for discrimination. The second one was also rated 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat. It received 4/5 for injury detail, 3/5 for sex and 2/5 for discrimination.
About Toxic Movie
Yash-starrer Toxic also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Venkata Narayana and Yash are producing it under Monster Mind Creations LLP and KVN Productions.
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The Toxic trailer featured Yash in two roles: Raya and Rumi, commonly known as Ticket, set in Goa in the 1980s. It began with a strained father-son relationship.
The movie trailer hinted at his relationship with Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and the other main characters. It also included shooting, explosions, bloodshed, and hand-to-hand fighting.
Raya and Ticket engage in a bare-handed battle at the end of the trailer.
So far, the movie's promotional content has drawn criticism, especially for its violent and highly intimate scenes.