Yash's upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has been certified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) ahead of its August 26 release date. It has received a higher rating for sex, violence, and injury than the Dhurandhar movies.

Toxic has received a 5/5 rating for violence, sex, and injury details, according to the BBFC website. Language, drugs, sexual violence and threat, suicide and self-harm, and fear and horror have all received ratings of 4 out of 5.

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has a runtime of 191 minutes and 41 seconds, as listed on the UK website.

What Did The British Film Board Say?

The UK censor board tagged Yash's Toxic as Tamil instead of Kannada.

In its official plot note, the board said the movie follows a top Goa drug lord who plants his own destruction. The BBFC also warned that the movie is packed with severe violence and explicit scenes.

Audiences will see heavy action like gunfights, stabbings, torture, throat cutting, hanging, burning, and chopped-off limbs. These moments feature heavy bleeding and graphic wounds. The listing added that the aftermath of violence showed bloody corpses, detached body parts, and large pools of blood.