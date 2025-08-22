- By Sidhi Agarwall
Zamana Kya Kahega: After the recent updates on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, director Mudassar Aziz is now ready to wear the producer’s hat. Reports suggest that his next project is a comedy film titled Zamana Kya Kahega. The story is written by Mudassar Aziz and will centre around three lead characters, supported by a large ensemble cast. A report revealed that Aziz discussed the idea with Taapsee, Fardeen, and Ammy on the sets of Khel Khel Mein, and the trio was immediately on board. The film is planned to be shot in both India and the UK, with location scouting already completed. The shoot will begin in September 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule. The film is expected to release in cinemas in 2026.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Zamana Kya Kahega will be a high-concept situational comedy, a genre that Aziz has always excelled in. The film will star Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. Much like Aziz’s earlier film Happy Bhaag Jayegi, this one is also said to be an event-based comedy, where situations pile up one after another, leading to hilarious outcomes. Zamana Kya Kahega will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Amit Roy. Known for his work on films like Dunki, Animal and Deva, Roy will now be stepping behind the camera as a director.
On the other hand, this film will also see a reunion of the stars from Khel Khel Mein. The 2024 film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, featured Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in important roles. Though it turned out to be a moderate success at the box office, it brought together a strong ensemble, and Aziz seems keen to continue that chemistry in Zamana Kya Kahega.
Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz, best known for his comic entertainers, is currently working on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film has already gone on floors and is scheduled for a Summer 2026 release.