Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar is all set for its OTT release. The movie has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and revolves around an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.
Bandar OTT Release Date and Time
Bandar will start streaming on Zee5 from August 28.
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The makers announced Bandar's OTT release date on Instagram and wrote, "When a man is accused, is the verdict already decided? Witness a man’s life turn upside down after an accusation. #Bandar, premieres 28th Aug only on Hindi Zee 5."
Bandar Cast
Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra
Sanya Malhotra as Suhaani Mehra, Samar's sister
Sapna Pabbi as Gayatri, Samar’s ex-girlfriend
Saba Azad as Khushi, Samar’s girlfriend
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Indrajith Sukumaran as Lijo
Raj B. Shetty as Lizard Man
Jitendra Joshi as Deore
Nagesh Bhonsle as Papa Jacob
Riddhi Sen as Samar's lawyer
Nikhat Khan as Samar's mother
Prithvi Zutshi as Samar's father
Uday Tikekar as Judge
Bandar premiered at the Special Presentations Program of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025. It was later released theatrically on June 5, 2026 and received positive reviews from critics.