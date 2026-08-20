Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar is all set for its OTT release. The movie has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and revolves around an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.

The makers announced Bandar's OTT release date on Instagram and wrote, "When a man is accused, is the verdict already decided? Witness a man’s life turn upside down after an accusation. #Bandar, premieres 28th Aug only on Hindi Zee 5."

Bandar will start streaming on Zee5 from August 28.

Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra Sanya Malhotra as Suhaani Mehra, Samar's sister Sapna Pabbi as Gayatri, Samar’s ex-girlfriend Saba Azad as Khushi, Samar’s girlfriend

Indrajith Sukumaran as Lijo

Raj B. Shetty as Lizard Man

Jitendra Joshi as Deore

Nagesh Bhonsle as Papa Jacob

Riddhi Sen as Samar's lawyer

Nikhat Khan as Samar's mother

Prithvi Zutshi as Samar's father

Uday Tikekar as Judge

Bandar premiered at the Special Presentations Program of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025. It was later released theatrically on June 5, 2026 and received positive reviews from critics.