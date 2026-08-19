This Friday, several new movies and web series are making their way to OTT. From Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay Thalapathy, to Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story, among others, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and Zee5.

Friday OTT Releases (August 21) Movie OTT Platform Jana Nayagan Zee5 Facing El Chapo Netflix Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Netflix Clean Up Company Amazon MX Player Chennai Love Story Sony LIV Stillwater S5 Apple TV Jana Nayagan Vijay's final movie Jana Nayagan will stream on Zee5 from August 21, 2026. The movie hit the theatres in July and received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. It follows a former Indian Police Service officer who raises the daughter of a deceased friend and encourages her to overcome childhood trauma.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Closing Box Office Report: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Movie Flop After 27 Days? Clean Up Company Clean Up Company is a dark-comedy crime thriller which is set to stream on Amazon MX Player from August 21, 2026. It follows three friends who accidentally stumble into the dangerous business of cleaning up crime scenes and disposing of dead bodies.

ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Watch Latest Movies On Netflix, SonyLIV And ZEE5 For That Adrenaline Rush Facing El Chapo Facing El Chapo will be available to watch on Netflix from August 21, 2026. It follows two Mexican officers who in a routine stop pull over a stolen car only to come face to face with one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Pyaar Prema Kalyanam arrives on Netflix on August 21, 2026. Directed by Elan, the Tamil family entertainer follows popular influencer Pavi, who refuses to move into her new husband’s home after marriage—forcing Elan to move into hers and sparking hilarious family chaos.

Chennai Love Story Chennai Love Story will stream on Sony LIV from August 21, 2026. The Telugu romantic drama follows Nivedita, who turns to alcohol after her fiancé Ajay cancels their wedding. While recovering in Chennai, she forms a deep bond with aspiring filmmaker Steven Shankar.

Stillwater Season 5 The Emmy-winning animated series Stillwater Season 5 will start streaming on Apple TV from August 21, 2026. It follows siblings Karl, Addy and Michael as they navigate everyday challenges of growing up under the guidance of their wise and gentle neighbor, Stillwater, a panda with a talent for storytelling.

So, this weekend, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these movies abd web series from the comfort of your home.